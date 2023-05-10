Cooking with Cash Wa
Police confirm investigation into a possible murder in Thief River Falls

(Source: MGN)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A murder investigation is now underway in Thief River Falls.

Authorities confirm they are investigating a homicide that took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say they currently have a suspect in custody.

A check of the Pennington County Jail roster shows 32-year-old Jorge Benitez-Estremera was booked early Wednesday morning for 2nd-degree murder. Although, police have yet to release a suspect’s name.

Details on what happened are limited, at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

