Police confirm investigation into a possible murder in Thief River Falls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A murder investigation is now underway in Thief River Falls.

Authorities confirm they are investigating a homicide that took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say they currently have a suspect in custody.

A check of the Pennington County Jail roster shows 32-year-old Jorge Benitez-Estremera was booked early Wednesday morning for 2nd-degree murder. Although, police have yet to release a suspect’s name.

Details on what happened are limited, at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

