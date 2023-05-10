ND Game and Fish begins spring fish stocking

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans go fishing whether it is 85 and sunny or 25 below. But no matter the weather, it’s the promise of catching that prize fish that will lure anglers out.

Before anglers can cast off this fishing season, community fishing holes like the Porsburg Pond in Mandan need to be stocked.

”Of course, walleye is one of my main, but I don’t get out into the river and places all the time. So, I come out here and it makes me challenged with different fish,” said angler Kivan Rohr.

Game and Fish is in the middle of spring trout stocking. More than 400 cutthroat trout were dumped into this pond with thousands more across the state.

”We really try to create the opportunity for the elderly and certainly the kids of the area. There has to be a dozen of these little ponds in cities all across North Dakota,” said Jerry Weigel, fish production and development section leader.

Now fish are leaping to the surface. A couple months ago, they were trapped under the ice. That thick ice and colder temps limited oxygen supply in the water and spawning grounds, making stocking critical this year.

”It was a long winter. I was waiting and buying lures, I was getting ready for it,” said Rohr.

The fish stocked here at Porsburg Pond this week ranged from one to three pounds. They are primed to be lured back to the surface.

”All of these fish are ready to go and that should create lots of excitement,” said Weigel.

The department is also working on stocking catfish and Northern Pike in community ponds and lakes.

In June, around 60,000 rainbow trout for the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery will be stocked in lakes and ponds in the state.

