Moorhead Police sees a downward trend of some crimes in the city

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Crime in any city across the nation is a big topic of concern. Locally, Moorhead Police say they are seeing a downward trend.

Crime statistics from last year show offenses like assaults are down by nearly 20% from 2021. There were 277 reports of burglary in 2021. That particular crime dropped to 194, which is a 30% decline. Vehicle thefts have also dropped more than 40% from 2021 to 2022. Drug violations took a 25% dive in that same time frame.

“Most of them are down. We’re actually, for the first time since the pandemic, seeing things trend downward,” said Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe.

Monroe says while most offenses are down there are some spikes in certain violent crimes. Monroe says over the last 10 to 20 years, there has been an average of one murder a year. So far, in the first quarter of this year, there have been two murders within the city, with both resulting in an arrest. Although homicides are always concerning, Monroe says there isn’t a need to fear there is a major threat to the public.

“It’s not like it’s a concern for our people that reside or travel through our city or come here for school. These are cases where there is some kind of conflict that was ongoing between parties and rose to the level of a murder,” said Monroe.

The Moorhead Police Chief also says the department is seeing more people flee from officers.

“I’d say on average we see about 12 times per month that cars flee from our traffic stops,” he said.

He says most of those instances involve people fleeing from low-level crimes. Monore adds that about 60-70 percent of suspects apprehended after fleeing police are prosecuted.

