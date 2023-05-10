MnDOT closes lane on I-94 overpass/Clay County Road 10 for bridge assessment

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers traveling on I-94 to and from Clay County Road 10, near Downer, will come across a lane closure on CR 10 when crossing the bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

An automated traffic signal will control traffic and drivers will take turns crossing the bridge.

MnDOT is assessing the bridge and roadway after the overpass was hit by the high load of a semi traveling west on I-94 on May 8. The lane closure will stay in place until the assessment is done.

