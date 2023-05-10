Cooking with Cash Wa
MnDOT closes lane on I-94 overpass/Clay County Road 10 for bridge assessment

MnDOT is assessing the bridge after the overpass was hit by the high load of a semi.
Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Drivers traveling on I-94 to and from Clay County Road 10, near Downer, will come across a lane closure on CR 10 when crossing the bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

An automated traffic signal will control traffic and drivers will take turns crossing the bridge.

MnDOT is assessing the bridge and roadway after the overpass was hit by the high load of a semi traveling west on I-94 on May 8. The lane closure will stay in place until the assessment is done.

