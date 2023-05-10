Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota State Patrol to crack down on street racing this summer

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says they will continue to crack down on street racing, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors this spring and summer.

Special summer enforcement is planned across the state, which includes use of a State Patrol helicopter to patrol drivers from the sky.

Law enforcement say they have seen positive results from its street racing, HEAT (Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic) and other special enforcement details, but the illegal and intentional dangerous driving continues to put lives at risk and disrupt neighborhoods.

“Street racing and intersection takeovers are not innocent acts. They put lives at risk, cause major disturbances to neighborhoods, and damage to private property and public roadways,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Communities are tired of it. We are dedicated to working with our partners to keep Minnesotans safe and send a message that street racing will not be tolerated.”

During street racing enforcement from April 15 through December 31, 2022, A total of 1,995 stops were made resulting in 804 citations and warnings, 167 arrests and 66 DWI arrests.

HEAT enforcement from February 15 through December 31 resulted in 26,688 stops, 313 arrests and 165 DWI arrests.

“Extra enforcement is having a positive impact on our roads,” Langer said. “Fatal crashes dropped 10 percent last year over 2021 and are down 22 percent this year. It’s a good start but too many drivers are still putting lives at risk — and it has to stop.”

Street racing enforcement efforts first began in the summer of 2021. Since then, law enforcement has seen a reduction in the number of participants and gatherings. However, street racing continues and, in some cases, has become more aggressive with participants driving higher speeds in more populated areas, according to the State Patrol.

NDT – Whats New at Hair Success – May 10
NDT – Feed My Starving Children Fargopack – May 10
