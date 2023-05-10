Janitor accused of secretly filming women changing at Alexandria hospital

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A janitor is accused of secretly filming women while they changed clothes inside a hospital’s locker room in Alexandria, Minnesota.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Corey Johns is charged with one count of interference with privacy in connection with an incident Sunday at Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria.

According to the criminal complaint, three women who work there told police they saw “a phone propped up by a shoe that was pointed at them where they were changing,” and it was recording.

In the complaint, police say Johns told officers, “I guess I don’t know how to put it, I’m just a sad human being.” And police say Johns also admitted to starting recording women in February and that he also recorded in the co-ed locker room.

The officer says he watched a video on Johns’ phone that showed a woman changing clothes, and then took him into custody.

Once he was brought to the Douglas County Jail, staff also found a pen in his possession that was also a recording device.

If convicted, Johns could spend a year in prison.

