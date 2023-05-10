Health officials say strategies to prevent underage drinking are working

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A statistic from the North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Study shows that significantly less underage students are drinking alcohol compared to 20 years ago.

Fargo Cass Public Health says the survey found 59.2% of high school students in North Dakota reported alcohol use in 2001. Fast forward 20 years to 2021, and 23.7% of North Dakota high school students reported alcohol use.

Health officials say years of implementing evidence-based prevention strategies have shown successful outcomes. They encourage adults to help keep the trend going and prevent underage drinking by talking early and often with your child; knowing where your child is, with whom & what they’re doing; being a good role model; and being involved in your child’s activities.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) was developed in 1990 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help inform our understanding of behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death, disability and social problems among students. Data helps to monitor trends in health behaviors, guide programmatic interventions, and inform school health policies and practices.

North Dakota began participating in the YRBS survey in 1995. Students in grades, 7-8 and 9-12 are surveyed in the spring of odd years. The survey is voluntary and completely anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.