Guns, drugs and cash seized by Dilworth Police this week

Dilworth Police partnered with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorhead Police Department to cover the volume of calls.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy week for the Dilworth Police Department.

Officers say they partnered with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Moorhead Police Department to cover the volume of calls.

Dilworth Police say they found three guns, one ghost gun and a possibly altered Glock automatic 9mm, multiple rounds. They also say they found marijuana wax, cocaine and a large sum of cash.

In addition to all of this, they found several rounds and spent casings that officers hope will be traced by the BCA back to a suspect.

