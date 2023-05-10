Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks man, accused of child endangerment, faces additional charges related to drug trafficking and possession

Alexander Lee Gothberg’s preliminary hearing is set for June 12.
Alexander Lee Gothberg
Alexander Lee Gothberg(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man who was arrested on child endangerment and drug possession charges is facing additional charges related to drug trafficking and possession.

Court records indicate 34-year-old Alexander Lee Gothberg was arrested on April 28, accused of child endangerment, child neglect, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An additional 14 felony charges were filed against Gothberg in a separate case Tuesday, May 9.

Gothberg’s additional felony charges include child endangerment, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II stimulant with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II opiate with intent to deliver, child neglect, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of meth, three counts of possession of a schedule IV depressant, possession of a schedule III depressant, possession of a schedule II opiate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valley News Live is working to obtain the court documents to get more information on the two cases, and will update the story once those are received.

Gothberg already waived the preliminary hearing in his first case. However, the second case is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 12.

