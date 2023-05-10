Grand Forks 2023 State of the City Address

Grand Forks, ND – Mayor Brandon Bochenski delivered the 2023 State of the City address in front of a live audience today at the Alerus Center.

Mayor Bochenski highlighted the work of various departments throughout the speech including the City’s first responders and public works crews.

During the speech the mayor was joined on stage by UND President Andrew Armacost, Altru Administrator Todd Forkel and Grand Forks Air Force Base Vice Commander, Col. Del Rivera to give updates on their institutions.

The mayor emphasized the importance of economic development in the community and how it improves quality of life which could include the potential future development of a Children’s Museum, indoor turf facility and a new aquatics center.

“We all want what is best for Grand Forks.” Mayor Bochenski stated. “Because of that, I am honored and proud to not just be the Mayor of Grand Forks, but I’m proud to be a part of this community and call it home.”

The entire speech can be seen on the City of Grand Forks Government Facebook page, the City of Grand Forks Youtube Channel, and on the City of Grand Forks website, www.grandforksgov.com

