Fargo scam affecting dealerships, people selling vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning about a scam in the community impacting car dealerships and anyone selling a vehicle. Scammers are purchasing fake keys and finding a vehicle of the same make and model listed for sale. The scammers will make arrangements to test drive the vehicle, and when they return, they give the fake key to the dealership or owner, keeping the original key. The scammers return later that night and steal the vehicle.

If you are selling a vehicle, the FPD recommends marking your keys, making them easily identifiable. It is also a good idea not to allow anyone to test drive your vehicle without accompanying them.

If you have been a victim of this scam, you are encouraged to file a report by calling the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.