Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo scam affecting dealerships, people selling vehicles

(KSLA)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning about a scam in the community impacting car dealerships and anyone selling a vehicle. Scammers are purchasing fake keys and finding a vehicle of the same make and model listed for sale. The scammers will make arrangements to test drive the vehicle, and when they return, they give the fake key to the dealership or owner, keeping the original key. The scammers return later that night and steal the vehicle.

If you are selling a vehicle, the FPD recommends marking your keys, making them easily identifiable. It is also a good idea not to allow anyone to test drive your vehicle without accompanying them.

If you have been a victim of this scam, you are encouraged to file a report by calling the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Arthur Barn
Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes - May 8
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes

Latest News

Shelters Report Increase in Homeless Residents
Image depicting traffic cones
MnDOT closes lane on I-94 overpass/Clay County Road 10 for bridge assessment
Social media apps
Laws could bar kids from social media; ND lawmakers chime in
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
Burgum signs remaining bills from 2023 legislative session, including major appropriations bills