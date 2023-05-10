Cooking with Cash Wa
Bismarck man transforms classic cars into works of art

Dale's shop(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might think of the summer as a time to get outside or maybe even enjoy some time at the pool. However, for some, it means taking out their classic cars or street rods.

At Dale’s Auto Restoration and Performance in Bismarck, Owner Dale Speckmann is busy working on cars from yesteryear in order to get them back on the road. He got into classic cars at a young age.

“When I was small, I was just into cars and started building model cars. It just got bigger and bigger until we got into the real cars,” said Speckmann.

Being a classic car enthusiast and knowing how to work on them lead Speckmann to pursue opening a shop. 40 years later, he says each one is different.

“Everything from restoration paint job to a frame off restoration which you take the whole car apart down to the frame,” said Speckmann.

There have been thousands of cars that have come through Speckmann’s shop over the years from Camaros to Mustangs to Corvettes. There are some models though that stick out to Speckmann more than others.

“We did a Superbird a couple of years ago, a Plymouth Superbird. That was kind of unique, not many shops get to do one of those,” said Speckmann.

Speckmann says a lot of the cars he restores get first and second-place trophies at shows. He does pretty much all of the restorations you see by himself. It may take a little longer, but there is one thing the customer will notice.

“The quality. We try to do every car to the best of our ability to make it look as original as possible,” said Speckmann.

From start to finish, Speckmann will continue to make these classics a hit on the road.

To see some of the cars Speckmann has restored, you can head over to his shop website.

