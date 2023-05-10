Bill banning PFAS in consumer products inspired by young Minnesota woman

ST. PAUL (WCCO) - Minnesota is nearing a future without so-called forever chemicals. P-FAS are in products we use everyday. WCCO’s Caroline Cummings explains how one family’s story motivated many lawmakers toward a ban.

“I’ve been living my entire life in the last five years in three month increments,” said Amara Strande, who was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer possibly linked to PFAS, which contaminated drinking water in the east metro where she grew up.

Then, she showed up again and again at the capitol this session to speak out, with the hope she’d spare others the suffering she experienced over the last few years.

“I will do all I can to protect mothers from the pain and despair I experienced in the loss of Amara,” Amara’s mother Dana Strande said.

Amara died of her cancer last month, just shy of her 21st birthday. But her legacy will live on. Her family on Tuesday joined lawmakers and other advocates, praising a bill Amara fought so hard for that will soon pass: banning PFAS in consumer products.

“It’s really important that we’re moving closer to the finish line, but we’re also highlighting Amara’s accomplishments by naming the legislation after her,” said Rep. Jeff Brand.

House and Senate negotiators recently agreed to prohibit the chemicals in cookware, cosmetics, cleaning products and more starting in 2025. It’s part of a big budget bill on environment and energy both chambers are poised to sign off on. It also includes money to clean up our water and remove PFAS.

“Amara wanted to do whatever she could – whatever strength she could call up, whatever needed to be said to make her community a safe place to live,” said Amara’s dad Michael Strande.

Lawmakers say the move will make Minnesota laws on PFAS the strongest in the nation. Other efforts have failed in previous legislative sessions, but now there’s bipartisan support.

The proposal will phase out PFAS used in fire-fighting foam. It empowers the commissioner of Minnesota Pollution Control to ban the chemicals from other products, too.

