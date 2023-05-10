Another Day of Active Weather Wednesday

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

We’re starting with morning thunderstorms, mainly in the southern half of the valley. These storms are producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and even some small hail in some of the more robust storms. Remember, even if storms remain sub-severe, lightning is always a danger for anyone outdoors. Please let storms pass before venturing out this morning.

These storms will eventually move on/end through the morning. Warm and quite humid conditions will be widespread as we move into the afternoon. Then, temperatures will be in the 70s for most locations. There is a chance for an isolated shower or a storm through the Northern Valley.

The heat and humidity will provide the fuel for those isolated showers to grow in intensity and size through the afternoon. By the evening, we could see those isolated showers turn into scattered storms as they move into northwestern Minnesota. A lot of the area will se their evening temperatures peak in the 70s. Some in the south might see their temperatures reach into the 80s.

Later tonight, most of the activity will be wrapping up. There could be a stray shower or storm continuing its eastward march in the far north. Temperatures will remain quite warm in the 60s for most. The humidity will also be sticking around.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. Friday is looking to be decidedly rainy. While we have seen periods of scattered showers through much of this week, Friday is looking to be a rainy day for most of the day. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: We can expect a rainy day on Saturday. It will be fairly similar to the rainy day on Friday, though it will be a little cooler. However, most places will still reach up into the 70s on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: As we move into next week, things appear to dry out a little bit! On Monday, we will see lows in the 40s and 50s with an afternoon warmup into the 70s for most. It will also be a bit of a windy day with winds swooping in out of the north. Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, but not as strong as Monday. Temperatures will be fairly similar. Wednesday will be a copy + paste of Tuesday.

