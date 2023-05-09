Cooking with Cash Wa
Two arrested following a burglary at N. Fargo home

Police received the call just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police were called to a home in the 800 block of 7th St. N early Tuesday morning for a report of a burglary.

The homeowner reported to police that the door of her house was open and some of her property was missing. The victim gave police security video and they were able to identify a suspect vehicle. That vehicle was later found by officers in the 3500 block of Interstate Blvd.

Following an investigation, 46-year-old Louis Dunn, with no permanent address, and 41-year-old Kevin Metcalf of Fargo, were arrested. Dunn is facing burglary charges and Metcalf for possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia.

