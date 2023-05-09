One arrested after Cass County chase

NEAR HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after a car and foot chase in Cass County.

The sheriff’s department says on Saturday, May 6 around 10 p.m. they tried to stop a vehicle along Co. Rd. 17 north of Horace, but the vehicle took off. Authorities say they stopped the chase for safety reasons, but later found the vehicle again and re-initiated the chase.

Officials say at one point, the man jumped out of the vehicle and ran. He was arrested about five minutes after trying to run from the deputies.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Schizzano from Horace. He was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

