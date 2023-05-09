Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

ND Game and Fish announce second annual Fish Challenge

North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anglers from far and wide come to North Dakota to fish our lakes and rivers.

To encourage fishing a wide variety of species, and a little bit of fun competition, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced its second annual Fish Challenge; but this year there’s a twist.

Anglers can choose to complete this year’s new Sportfish Challenge, which would require fishermen or women to catch a bluegill, walleye, bass and trout. Or, they can complete last year’s Classic Challenge of catching a northern pike, yellow perch, small bass and channel catfish.

The entry process is easy; you just snap a picture of each fish in the challenge and submit your entry to the Game and Fish website.

The challenge runs through August 15 and anyone who completes either challenge will receive a decal and certificate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
6:00PM Sports May 8
6:00PM Sports May 8
6:00PM News May 8- Part 1
6:00PM News May 8- Part 1
6:00PM News May 8- Part 3
6:00PM News May 8- Part 3