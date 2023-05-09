ND Game and Fish announce second annual Fish Challenge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anglers from far and wide come to North Dakota to fish our lakes and rivers.

To encourage fishing a wide variety of species, and a little bit of fun competition, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced its second annual Fish Challenge; but this year there’s a twist.

Anglers can choose to complete this year’s new Sportfish Challenge, which would require fishermen or women to catch a bluegill, walleye, bass and trout. Or, they can complete last year’s Classic Challenge of catching a northern pike, yellow perch, small bass and channel catfish.

The entry process is easy; you just snap a picture of each fish in the challenge and submit your entry to the Game and Fish website.

The challenge runs through August 15 and anyone who completes either challenge will receive a decal and certificate.

