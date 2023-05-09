More areas of fog and Thunder Possible Tuesday

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Our active period of rainy days will continue tomorrow as well. By morning, we will see temperatures in the 40s and fog will , once again, form across the area thanks to these very damp conditions. Despite the fog, we will have clear skies for much of the area. We will also see another round of showers move into the Southern Valley during the morning hours.

By lunchtime, the rain in the Southern Valley will be moving through the James River Basin and starting to cross the Red River. There will be a bit of a south breeze. We will see temperatures in the 60s for the Valley with cloudy skies in the south and mostly clear skies in the north.

By the evening drive, the showers will continue to stream in from the west. Some of the showers will be stronger. Some have a small chance of some lightning activity with them as well. The stronger showers will be entering later in the evening. Temperatures will be hovering around 70°.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. Friday is looking to be decidedly rainy. While we have seen periods of scattered showers through much of this week, Friday is looking to be a rainy day for most of the day. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: We can expect a rainy day on Saturday. It will be fairly similar to the rainy day on Friday, though it will be a little cooler. However, most places will still reach up into the 70s on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: As we move into next week, things appear to dry out a little bit! On Monday, we will see lows in the 40s and 50s with an afternoon warmup into the 70s for most. It will also be a bit of a windy day with winds swooping in out of the north. Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, but not as strong as Monday. Temperatures will be fairly similar. Wednesday will be a copy + paste of Tuesday.

