Moorhead moves forward with proposed community center and library

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is moving forward with its proposed community center and library.

In a city council meeting Monday night, they approved the architectural agreement.

In November, Moorhead voters approved a one-half cent sales tax to help finance the $3.5 million project. The project will happen in three phases.

City leaders are coming up with a plan to get input from residents, so they can build something that reflects the needs and interests of the community.

