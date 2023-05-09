Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead moves forward with proposed community center and library

In a city council meeting Monday night, members approved the architectural agreement.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is moving forward with its proposed community center and library.

In a city council meeting Monday night, they approved the architectural agreement.

In November, Moorhead voters approved a one-half cent sales tax to help finance the $3.5 million project. The project will happen in three phases.

City leaders are coming up with a plan to get input from residents, so they can build something that reflects the needs and interests of the community.

