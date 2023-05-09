Fishing Challenge for Minnesota moms during fishing opener

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Department of Natural Resources is hosting a fishing challenge to celebrate Mother’s Day and the fishing opener.

Moms who submit a photo of a fish they catch during Mother’s Day weekend will be entered in a random drawing for prizes – like Scheels gift cards and Onyx lifejackets. More than 100 prizes are up for grabs.

All you have to do to enter is to join the Facebook group, post photos of your catches, then keep on eye on your Facebook messenger for updates on the winners.

All moms in Minnesota can fish without a license for Take A Mom Fishing Weekend May 13th and 14th.

