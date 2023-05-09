Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."(egon69 via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Arthur Barn
Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes - May 8
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes

Latest News

FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his...
Man guilty in Texas protest killing posted ‘I am a racist’
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia are identical triplets.
‘Such a huge blessing’: Family celebrates life with identical triplets
Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
First 550 US active duty troops arriving at southern border