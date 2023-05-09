Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement officials are speaking out about the emotional toll of responding to serious car accidents. On Sunday, a car accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Shalie Lipp of Breckenridge, leaving not only her family, but also first responders and bystanders reeling from the traumatic scene.

“There’s things that as first responders we wish we could forget,” said Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

According to Empting, first responders and law enforcement officers try to do their best to protect bystanders from the challenging scene, as they set up barricades to prevent additional crashes.

“The first thing that we want to do is we want to make sure we protect that scene, so we don’t have any other crashes that occur. We try to set that barricade up so they can’t see that type of scene,” Empting said.

Empting also expressed concern over bystanders who come upon the scene and try to capture footage on their cellphones.

“There were people driving by the scene with cell phones hanging out the windows and recording it,” Empting said. “Let’s respect some people and their privacy. You have to remember there’s a grieving family out there and the last thing they want is seeing that blasted on social media. It’s not right, and they also become a hazard.”

While first responders are trained to handle these types of situations, even they can find themselves struggling to cope with the aftermath of a traumatic incident. Empting reminded those who may come across such a scene that it’s okay to ask for help if necessary.

“Whoever went by that scene yesterday, if they are having some struggles with it, reach out and talk to somebody, reach out to some professional help and talk to somebody. It’s okay to talk to folks about that, it’s okay to seek help,” Empting said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.