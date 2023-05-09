Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

It’s official: Gov. Walz signs bill that renames stretch of highway after Prince

It’s official: Gov. Walz signs bill that renames stretch of highway after Prince
It’s official: Gov. Walz signs bill that renames stretch of highway after Prince
By WCCO STAFF
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill into law that renames a stretch of highway to honor the late Minnesota icon Prince.

“I think we can lay to rest that this is the coolest bill signing we’ll ever do,” Walz said before signing the bill.

Last week, the Minnesota Senate voted 55-5 to approve renaming Highway 5 in Chanhassen to Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The legislation stipulates the sign must be in purple, of course. The Minnesota House approved the renaming last month.

Chanhassen is home to Paisley Park, Prince’s longtime home and recording complex that now serves as a museum dedicated to the Purple One. Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway will run right past Paisley Park.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Arthur Barn
Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes - May 8
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes

Latest News

North Dakota Emergency Services says 911 connectivity issues have been resolved.
911 connectivity issues fixed
911 service outage in Grand Forks
911 service outage in Grand Forks
Noon Weather – May 9
Noon Weather – May 9
Crews battle fire at Moorhead factory
Crews battle fire at Moorhead factory