It’s official: Gov. Walz signs bill that renames stretch of highway after Prince

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill into law that renames a stretch of highway to honor the late Minnesota icon Prince.

“I think we can lay to rest that this is the coolest bill signing we’ll ever do,” Walz said before signing the bill.

Last week, the Minnesota Senate voted 55-5 to approve renaming Highway 5 in Chanhassen to Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The legislation stipulates the sign must be in purple, of course. The Minnesota House approved the renaming last month.

Chanhassen is home to Paisley Park, Prince’s longtime home and recording complex that now serves as a museum dedicated to the Purple One. Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway will run right past Paisley Park.

