Governor Burgum recognizes North Dakota industries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum has proclaimed May 7-13 as North Dakota Tourism Week. It’s dedicated to celebrating the importance of travel and tourism to our state’s economy.

The tourism department says in 2021 visitors spent nearly $3 billion and generated $248 million in state and local taxes which bolster communities.

“They not only spend money, but they sustain some of the businesses that we really enjoy and improve our quality of life. Because they’re helping create those profits,” said Sara Otte Coleman, director of the ND Tourism Department.

Otte Coleman says they are asking businesses to light up or wear red this week in honor of the governor’s proclamation. It’s also Economic Development Week, which highlights the importance of strategic growth in different sectors of North Dakota’s economy. It’s an opportunity to acknowledge the people who make big industries, like energy and natural resources, work for the benefit of their community.

“Those who are showing up for their community, showing up for building that workforce, showing up for the systems that are in place to support newcomers to our communities. Just taking some time in appreciation of that in your community, big or small,” said Tracey Miller, lead development manager with the North Dakota Department of Economic Development and Finance.

The Department of Commerce says the main sectors of economic development in North Dakota are energy and natural resources, value-added agriculture, manufacturing and uncrewed aircraft systems. Otte Coleman says to check their social media sites to see which businesses and attractions are highlighted throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.