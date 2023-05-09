Fargo Police Department to have nearly all positions filled by June

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - By next month, the Fargo Police Department could have 99 percent of all their sworn positions filled.

According to officials, FPD has a total of 186 approved sworn positions. As of Monday, May 8, there are currently 16 vacancies.

Starting next week the Fargo Police Academy Class V will begin with 10 Police Recruits, bringing the number up to 196.

There are also conditional offers out to three officers, and if those get signed, they would start Monday, June 5.

By June 5, there could be only 3 sworn positions left to fill.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.