Fargo Police Department to have nearly all positions filled by June

Fargo Police Department
Fargo Police Department(Valley News Live)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - By next month, the Fargo Police Department could have 99 percent of all their sworn positions filled.

According to officials, FPD has a total of 186 approved sworn positions. As of Monday, May 8, there are currently 16 vacancies.

Starting next week the Fargo Police Academy Class V will begin with 10 Police Recruits, bringing the number up to 196.

There are also conditional offers out to three officers, and if those get signed, they would start Monday, June 5.

By June 5, there could be only 3 sworn positions left to fill.

