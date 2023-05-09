Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Force win Western Conference

Fargo Force
Fargo Force(KOLN)
By Devin Fry
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the second time in three seasons, the Fargo Force are the kings of the USHL Western Conference.

Fargo claiming this year’s Western Crown with their 8-4 win over the Lincoln Stars in game four of their best-of-five series.

This series clinching win was much closer than the final score may indicate. Fargo faced a 5-4 deficit heading into the final period, but four unanswered goals sealed the deal.

Cole Knuble had a monster night for the Force, finishing with three goals and an assist on the day.

Fargo will now advance to the Clark Cup Finals, but their opponents are still up in the air.

They will face either the Chicago Steel or Youngstown Phantoms for the league championship.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

6:00PM Sports May 8
6:00PM Sports May 8
10:00PM Sports - May 5
10:00PM Sports - May 5
6:00PM Sports May 6
6:00PM Sports May 6
10:00PM Sports May 5
10:00PM Sports May 5