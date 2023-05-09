Fargo Force win Western Conference

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the second time in three seasons, the Fargo Force are the kings of the USHL Western Conference.

Fargo claiming this year’s Western Crown with their 8-4 win over the Lincoln Stars in game four of their best-of-five series.

This series clinching win was much closer than the final score may indicate. Fargo faced a 5-4 deficit heading into the final period, but four unanswered goals sealed the deal.

Cole Knuble had a monster night for the Force, finishing with three goals and an assist on the day.

Fargo will now advance to the Clark Cup Finals, but their opponents are still up in the air.

They will face either the Chicago Steel or Youngstown Phantoms for the league championship.

