Crews battle fire at Moorhead factory

The call came in around 7:30 p.m.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews spent a good portion of Monday evening battling a fire at a Moorhead factory.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. at Pactiv on 42nd St. S. and crews were still on scene as of 10 p.m.

Crews said the flames were knocked down around 9 p.m. and that they were just dealing with smoke. However, scanner traffic indicated a vent may have reignited.

No word on the cause or if there were any injuries. We’re working to learn more and will update you as soon as we do.

