Cost of liquor licenses varies across the FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM metro is growing with new businesses opening regularly like bars and restaurants. Many are likely to serve alcohol, what does it take to obtain a liquor license in Fargo, West Fargo, or Moorhead?

One of the major differences is the cost. There are several different classifications for liquor licenses in all three cities. Each requires an application to be submitted to determine which classification would be the most appropriate. The most common licenses issued are for those wanting to serve beer and wine or a traditional bar.

In Fargo, for a traditional or retail bar, it costs around $100,000. In Moorhead, it’s about 46,000, and in West Fargo, it’s roughly $3,000.

“I think West Fargo is always tried to be welcoming to different businesses and tried to make sure that our license fees are equivalent to the actual cost that the city incurs for processing a liquor license,” said West Fargo City Attorney John Shockley.

Fargo city officials say when licenses are transferred between owners, that’s when it could be costly.

“The people are treating them like an asset. Those are the ones that are really expensive and that’s the number that people hear and that’s why they get that misconception that the licenses are so expensive,” said Steve Sprague, the Fargo city auditor.

Sprague says there is also a misconception that there aren’t enough liquor licenses available. He says while the city is reaching its cap for certain types of licenses, there are others available that may fit an establishment’s needs. Sprague adds that he is also looking to address the Liquor Control Board and City Commission about increasing the cap or eliminating it completely.

Fargo earns about $600,000 a year from fees generated from newly issued licenses or renewals. Most of the money earned from those fees goes toward the general fund for both Fargo and West Fargo. In Moorhead, the funds are used to offset the cost of compliance checks and enforcement,.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.