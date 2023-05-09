Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Clay County Deputy Rescues Abandoned Puppy

The puppy was in need of medical attention
Puppy found by Clay County Deputy
Puppy found by Clay County Deputy(Reed Gregory)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A long-eared German shepherd puppy was found in a dog crate alongside the road on the entrance ramp of the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 336, in the early hours of a Thursday at the end of April. An arriving trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol made the discovery and immediately called a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy to assist with transport.

The puppy was in need of medical attention as it was dehydrated, had worms, and parvo.

According to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, the deputy personally paid for the puppy to be taken to a vet in Hawley and for the necessary medication. Rather than take the puppy to the pound, the deputy brought it home, where he and his spouse, who is also a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy, provided care for the puppy and named it Shiva.

“Him and his wife fell in love with it,” Empting said. “no one has come forward to claim it, so they’ll probably end up keeping the dog.”

The Sheriff’s department issued a plea on social media for the dog’s owner to come forward, but no one has claimed ownership.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Moorhead moves forward with proposed community center and library
MNA addresses concerns with Mayo comments
Lawmakers, MNA react to Mayo Clinic threat to pull investments
International Peace Garden
Governor Burgum recognizes North Dakota industries
North Dakota fishing
ND Game and Fish announce second annual Fish Challenge