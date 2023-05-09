Clay County Deputy Rescues Abandoned Puppy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A long-eared German shepherd puppy was found in a dog crate alongside the road on the entrance ramp of the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 336, in the early hours of a Thursday at the end of April. An arriving trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol made the discovery and immediately called a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy to assist with transport.

The puppy was in need of medical attention as it was dehydrated, had worms, and parvo.

According to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, the deputy personally paid for the puppy to be taken to a vet in Hawley and for the necessary medication. Rather than take the puppy to the pound, the deputy brought it home, where he and his spouse, who is also a Clay County Sheriff’s deputy, provided care for the puppy and named it Shiva.

“Him and his wife fell in love with it,” Empting said. “no one has come forward to claim it, so they’ll probably end up keeping the dog.”

The Sheriff’s department issued a plea on social media for the dog’s owner to come forward, but no one has claimed ownership.

