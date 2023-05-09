Brutal winter washing up winterkill fish to dozens of ND, MN shorelines

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It was a brutal winter for all of us.

“It was tough for the deer, for the pheasants, and now we’re seeing the impacts to the fisheries,” Doug Leier, an outreach biologist with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department said.

So, if your shoreline looks like John Seitz’s on Lake Ten in Clay County, you’re not alone. Droves of dead fish are washing up on the shores of Minnesota and North Dakota lakes and ponds which has left behind a smelly mess for many homeowners and lake goers.

“I couldn’t believe all the fish I saw that were dead!” Seitz said.

It’s called winterkill, and the good news is it’s all normal, but the severity of winterkill varies year to year depending on how deep your water is and how relentless the winter was.

“Early snow, early cold, early ice that continued on, that’s when we see higher impact of the winterkill,” Leier explained.

“In the 17 years we’ve been here, this is the first time we’ve had fish kill here,” Seitz said.

Seitz says he took 12 tractor loads of fish and weeds off his shoreline last week and buried the carnage in the yard.

“And I got more to do!” he laughed.

Neighbors point out the clean-up probably won’t be over for awhile as there’s still plenty of walleye, northern, bass and sunfish belly up in the middle of the lake.

“I just kept thinking, ‘Man, these would be fun to catch!’” Seitz smiled.

Now for the bad news: Leier says unfortunately, fishing will be impacted by the winterkill, but adds, that’s just the roll of the dice living here.

“It’s going to be a slow summer fishing,” Seitz said.

“In the short-term, there’s not a lot that we can do. What we try to do is plan for stocking and possibly re-populating those bodies of water in the future,” Leier added.

Leier says ND Game and Fish have received reports of winterkill on around 80 different bodies of water in the state. Both he and the Minnesota DNR encourage you to continue to submit reports for tracking purposes.

