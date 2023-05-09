Boys volleyball to become official high school sport in Minnesota

BROOKLYN PARK, MN. (Northern News Now) - High school boys in Minnesota will be able to participate in another sport starting in 2024.

The Minnesota State High School League’s Representative Assembly gathered for its annual meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, boys volleyball was approved to be a sanctioned interscholastic sport beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

According to MSHSL officials, the amendment passed with 39 votes in favor of sanctioning.

In 2022, boys volleyball fell one vote short of becoming a sanctioned sport.

Since then, the proposed sport went back to the Representative Assembly through a Board of Directors-approved Adoption of Programs Task Force, which is a group that reviews and outlines the processes and pathways for new activities and sports.

The Board of Directors approved boys volleyball for emerging status for the 2023-2024 school year in December of 2022.

They then sent the proposed bylaw amendment to the Representative Assembly for consideration.

Minnesota now becomes the 25th state association to sanction boys volleyball.

It is stated nearly 2,000 participants are currently playing through the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association.

The MSHSL will begin the process this summer to determine, through a task force, when the season of competition will take place.

“This is another milestone day in the League’s rich history of supporting member schools and their students,” said MSHSL Board of Directors President Troy Stein and activities director at Edina High School. “The Representative Assembly was very reflective and thorough in their consideration of the proposed bylaw amendments that were before them today.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.