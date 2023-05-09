Cooking with Cash Wa
Bismarck Police say they found fentanyl pills in car engine compartment

Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker
Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested two men they say were trafficking fentanyl pills from Detroit to Bismarck and New Town.

Authorities found a bag containing approximately 300 fentanyl pills hidden in the engine compartment of the car Fenton Matthew and Dylan Tucker were in.

Police say both men drove to Detroit to get the drugs and intended to distribute them in Bismarck and New Town.

The value of the pills would be more than $22,500 on tribal lands and more than $10,500 in the Bismarck area.

