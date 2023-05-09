Another Day of Active Weather Wednesday

EVENING CURRENTS:

Right now, things are quite warm. Much of the area is sitting in the low 70s. However, there are some places that saw rain move through this afternoon. As a result of the rain, those places that saw the rain are sitting in the low-to-mid 60s.

We are watching some rain move through the area on the radar, right now. This rain is moving through Lakes Country at the moment where there is quite a bit of lightning and thunder activity. Further to the north, on the left flank of the storm, there is less lightning, and the rain is not quite as heavy. We are eyeing some storms to our west in the Bismarck area that have produced hail and have triggered a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

The winds are variable in direction as a result of the front pushing these showers and storms through the area. Generally, the winds are tending to be out of the south, more or less. They are also blowing at around 5 -15 mph.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the remainder of the evening, we will see the rain continue its eastward march. The storms in Lakes Country are expected to move out of the area a little after sunset. We could see some isolated storms enter the area in the west at this point. Those storms are currently sitting out of our area toward the west. They have already produced some hail. Models suggest these storms will drift to the south. However there is a possibility that the move more to the east which would put them through the James River Basin around sunset.

By bedtime, much of the activity will be done. However, we could still see an isolated shower/storm making its way through the Southern Valley. temperatures at that time will be in the 50s with a little bit of a southeasterly breeze. Overnight we will have mostly clear skies. There is a chance of a shower in Lakes Country by morning.

By morning, most places will have clear skies. That chance of rain is small, but present, in Lakes Country. There will be a slight southeasterly breeze with temperatures in the 50s for most.

Warm and quite humid conditions will be widespread as we move into the afternoon. Then, temperatures will be in the 70s for most locations. There is a chance for an isolated shower or a storm through the Northern Valley.

The heat and humidity will provide the fuel for those isolated showers to grow in intensity and size through the afternoon. By the evening, we could see those isolated showers turn into scattered storms as they move into northwestern Minnesota. A lot of the area will se their evening temperatures peak in the 70s. Some in the south might see their temperatures reach into the 80s.

By bedtime, most of the activity will be wrapping up. There could be a stray shower or storm continuing its eastward march in the far north. Temperatures will remain quite warm in the 60s for most. The humidity will also be sticking around.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. Friday is looking to be decidedly rainy. While we have seen periods of scattered showers through much of this week, Friday is looking to be a rainy day for most of the day. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: We can expect a rainy day on Saturday. It will be fairly similar to the rainy day on Friday, though it will be a little cooler. However, most places will still reach up into the 70s on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: As we move into next week, things appear to dry out a little bit! On Monday, we will see lows in the 40s and 50s with an afternoon warmup into the 70s for most. It will also be a bit of a windy day with winds swooping in out of the north. Tuesday will still be a bit breezy, but not as strong as Monday. Temperatures will be fairly similar. Wednesday will be a copy + paste of Tuesday.

