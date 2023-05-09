911 service outage in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Dispatch Center says it has found a 911 outage impacting specific callers in the area.

911 calls from landlines and AT&T cell phones from North Dakota may not be able to reach 911. Tests are working for all providers. Some landline 911 calls are routing to administrative lines. Verizon calls are coming in normally. Minnesota callers are not impacted.

The City of Grand Forks says if you need immediate help, call 701-746-2542 for assistance.

Officials ask, please do not test 911.

If you need 911, dial or text 911. If you have trouble reaching 911, RRDC says to call non-emergency at 701-451-7660.

RRDC says its 911 provider and the State are working on the problem.

