Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

911 service outage in Grand Forks

911 service outage in Grand Forks
911 service outage in Grand Forks(WYMT)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Dispatch Center says it has found a 911 outage impacting specific callers in the area.

911 calls from landlines and AT&T cell phones from North Dakota may not be able to reach 911. Tests are working for all providers. Some landline 911 calls are routing to administrative lines. Verizon calls are coming in normally. Minnesota callers are not impacted.

The City of Grand Forks says if you need immediate help, call 701-746-2542 for assistance.

Officials ask, please do not test 911.

If you need 911, dial or text 911. If you have trouble reaching 911, RRDC says to call non-emergency at 701-451-7660.

RRDC says its 911 provider and the State are working on the problem.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Many mourn the loss of MMA Fighter
F-M Community Mourns Loss of MMA Fighter
Arthur Barn
Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes - May 8
Law Enforcement Urges Respect and Privacy at Crash Scenes

Latest News

NDT - Fine Arts Club - May 9
NDT - Fine Arts Club - May 9
NDT - Love Always Floral - May 9
NDT - Love Always Floral - May 9
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 9
NDT - Daily Motivation – May 9
NDT - Love Always Floral - May 9
NDT - Take a Look at This - May 9