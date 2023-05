CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Regional Dispatch Center is having problems with the 911 system in Cass County, ND.

If you are having an emergency, officials say to try to call 911. If you can’t get through, call dispatch directly at 701-451-7660. Texts to 911 are working.

Officials ask you do not call 911 to test the system.

