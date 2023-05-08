‘Still I Rise’ The 7th Annual P’s and Q’s Etiquette Role Modeling Show is Happening May 20th
P’s and Q’s Etiquette celebrates outstanding youth and adults in the community
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every year P’s & Q’s Etiquette nonprofit organization hosts a family friendly Role Modeling show to celebrate outstanding youth and adults, who are using their gifts and making a difference in the community.
They also take this time to celebrate their very own middle and high school graduates.
The show will have live entertainment and presentations; as leaders from all walks of life grace the runway with their presence.
A celebration as well as an opportunity for raising funds to support the P’s and Q’s Etiquette youth program in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
The 7th Annual Role Modeling show will be on Saturday May 20th 3:00pm at Horizon Middle School, located at 3601 12th Ave S. Moorhead, MN.
Free and open to the public.
