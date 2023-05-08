Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Still I Rise’ The 7th Annual P’s and Q’s Etiquette Role Modeling Show is Happening May 20th

P’s and Q’s Etiquette celebrates outstanding youth and adults in the community
Ps & Qs 7th Annual Role Modeling Show May 20th
(P's and Q's Etiquette Facebook page)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every year P’s & Q’s Etiquette nonprofit organization hosts a family friendly Role Modeling show to celebrate outstanding youth and adults, who are using their gifts and making a difference in the community.

They also take this time to celebrate their very own middle and high school graduates.

The show will have live entertainment and presentations; as leaders from all walks of life grace the runway with their presence.

A celebration as well as an opportunity for raising funds to support the P’s and Q’s Etiquette youth program in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The 7th Annual Role Modeling show will be on Saturday May 20th 3:00pm at Horizon Middle School, located at 3601 12th Ave S. Moorhead, MN.

Free and open to the public.

