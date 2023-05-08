Sandy’s Donuts selling creations designed by students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A unique and delicious collaboration is happening with Grace Lutheran School, Sandy’s Donuts and Feed My Starving Children.

It started as a persuasive writing competition for grades 5-8 to design their own donut. Staff voted on the top two favorites and now Sandy’s is making the donuts and selling them during the week of May 7. The winners, 8th grader Audrey and 6th grader Claire, joined our team on North Dakota Today to explain their creations and taste the donuts for the first time.

Audrey made a Sugar Surprise cupcake donut, which is made to look like a cupcake and a donut with crushed M&Ms on top for an extra splash of color. She says she wanted to create something fun that kids would like no matter what their flavor preference is.

Claire made a Chocolate Cheesecake donut and was strategic with her plan. She says she knew the teachers would be voting, so she picked something adults would like (cheesecake) and something kids would like (chocolate).

Sandy’s is donating $5 from every dozen sold to Feed My Starving Children, which is the charity that the students picked out.

