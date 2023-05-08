One man arrested for Beltrami Co. stabbing

ECKLES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami Co. Sheriff’s Office says it arrested one man for stabbing another person yesterday.

Joshua Beaulieu was reportedly chasing people and trying to break windows out of cars. One victim suffered stab wounds to his face. Beaulieu was arrested and taken to the Beltrami Co. jail. The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Officials say his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Beaulieu was charged with 2nd Degree Assault and 1st Degree Property Damage.

