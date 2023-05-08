Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets

Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia
Triplets Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Adjusting to life with a new baby is never easy. So, imagine adjusting to life with three new babies.

A Mandan family was hoping for a baby girl. Instead, they got three!

Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia are identical triplets.

The good news is the girls are healthy, growing and developing right on schedule.

“With three, it definitely keeps you busy,” said the girls’ mom, Heather Muscha Metcalf. “There’s always someone making noise. There’s always something exciting happening.”

The girls were born December 2, six weeks early, but healthy.

“They all weighed more than four and a half pounds,” said Heather.

The babies spent just two weeks in the NICU. Regular well-baby checks show they’re growing and developing right on track. Their favorite parts of the day include story time and when their big brothers come home.

Brothers Teddy and Henry couldn’t be prouder of their baby sisters.

“They are just really happy, healthy, growing little girls,” Heather said.

The girls are identical; all three are even cutting the same two teeth right now. Their parents have some special ways to tell who’s who.

“Madeline has a little stork bite. Penelope has a little different ear lobe. Anastasia doesn’t have anything different or unique,” explained Heather.

And when it comes to their personalities, each shine in her own way.

“They definitely have different personalities. Anastasia is probably the calmest of the three. Madeline is definitely going to be a daddy’s girl. Penelope likes to smile and play games. She’s the goofiest one,” their mom said.

In just five months, these little babies have already taught their parents some important lessons, including the importance of being organized and appreciating the little things.

“Having triplets has made us have to slow down,” said Heather. “Such a huge blessing.”

“Life can be a challenge but also a blessing at the same time,” added their dad, Tyler.

For this family, it’s a blessing times three.

Tyler and Heather didn’t use any fertility drugs or treatments. Their chances of having triplets: about one in 8,000. The chance of having identical triplets: one in 100,000.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to Man’s arrest and multiple charges
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Busy interchange near Alexandria to close May 15
Tegan Gibree
Fargo PD ask for your help in finding missing 13-year-old
North Dakota schools receiving $5.93 million for mental health and security
Mall of America's newest K9 Dash
Mall of America adds new K9 to security team
NDT - Grace Lutherans Persuasive Writing Competition - May 8
Sandy’s Donuts selling creations designed by students