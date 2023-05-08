Oh baby! Mandan family adjusts to life with identical triplets

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Adjusting to life with a new baby is never easy. So, imagine adjusting to life with three new babies.

A Mandan family was hoping for a baby girl. Instead, they got three!

Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia are identical triplets.

The good news is the girls are healthy, growing and developing right on schedule.

“With three, it definitely keeps you busy,” said the girls’ mom, Heather Muscha Metcalf. “There’s always someone making noise. There’s always something exciting happening.”

The girls were born December 2, six weeks early, but healthy.

“They all weighed more than four and a half pounds,” said Heather.

The babies spent just two weeks in the NICU. Regular well-baby checks show they’re growing and developing right on track. Their favorite parts of the day include story time and when their big brothers come home.

Brothers Teddy and Henry couldn’t be prouder of their baby sisters.

“They are just really happy, healthy, growing little girls,” Heather said.

The girls are identical; all three are even cutting the same two teeth right now. Their parents have some special ways to tell who’s who.

“Madeline has a little stork bite. Penelope has a little different ear lobe. Anastasia doesn’t have anything different or unique,” explained Heather.

And when it comes to their personalities, each shine in her own way.

“They definitely have different personalities. Anastasia is probably the calmest of the three. Madeline is definitely going to be a daddy’s girl. Penelope likes to smile and play games. She’s the goofiest one,” their mom said.

In just five months, these little babies have already taught their parents some important lessons, including the importance of being organized and appreciating the little things.

“Having triplets has made us have to slow down,” said Heather. “Such a huge blessing.”

“Life can be a challenge but also a blessing at the same time,” added their dad, Tyler.

For this family, it’s a blessing times three.

Tyler and Heather didn’t use any fertility drugs or treatments. Their chances of having triplets: about one in 8,000. The chance of having identical triplets: one in 100,000.

