Murky Monday to Start the Week

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Temperatures will be in the 40s this morning. The fog has grown more widespread. We also have some lingering light showers west and in the Lake of the Woods area.

By lunchtime, we will see the rain in the north continue its northward push, and will mostly have moved north of the border. However, we could see some showers on our side of the International Border, primarily out west near the Devils Lake Basin. We will also see the chance for a thunderstorm move through the Southern Valley. The fog will have mostly dissipated as temperatures climb into the the 50s.

By the evening drive, we will still see a spot shower or two up in the Devils Lake Basin. Other than that, the rain should be mostly wrapping up. We will start to see some holes in the clouds in the Southern Valley. Temps in the south will be in the 60s, while temps in the north will be in the 50s.

By bedtime, we will see temperatures start to dip back into the 50s for most. We will have clearing skies off to our southwest. However, we will also see the chance for storms move into Lakes Country.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Tuesday will bring temperatures returning to near 70. Expect a few spotty showers into Tuesday. I expect only hit and miss showers, and fairly light.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Expect 70s to return for many on Wednesday as sunshine will return too. Late week heat will return as highs return to the mid 70s and even a few 80 degree temps will possibly return. Rain and thunder will be possible mainly west on Thursday and into South Dakota on Friday. The heat sticks around into Saturday but cooler weather appears to return by Mother’s Day.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: I expect sunshine and warm 70s for most on Saturday. Sunday will bring a north wind and a drop in temperatures of around 10 degrees, with highs near 65-70 for most. The skies will be mostly to partly cloudy for your weekend for a perfect brunching weather with your mothers.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We will continue to be moderate and right around average with our morning temperatures in the lows to mid 40s. We do expect a warmup to the middle of the afternoon to the t60s on Monday, but spring is here and brings us back to the 70s with clear skies to start the week.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.