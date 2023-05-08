Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

MnDOT reopens highways that were closed during spring flooding

FILE: Photo of a flooded road
FILE: Photo of a flooded road(KCRG)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 175 west of Hallock and Highway 220 from Highway 11 to Marshall County Road 5. Water levels have receded in these areas.

Highways that remain closed include Highway 220 north of Oslo (260th St. NW to Marshall County Road 5), and Highway 317 from Highway 220 to the North Dakota border. The roads will reopen when water has receded and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

MnDOT cautions drivers to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to man’s arrest and multiple charges
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

NDSU School of Nursing announces new accelerated degree
NDSU School of Nursing announces new accelerated degree
Governor Burgum signs law protecting tribal adoptions in North Dakota
Governor Burgum signs law protecting tribal adoptions in North Dakota
Arthur Barn
Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn
5:00 PM News May 8 - Part 2
5:00 PM News May 8 - Part 2
VNL @ 5: Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn
VNL @ 5: Sheriff’s office raises safety concerns at popular dance barn