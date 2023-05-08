MnDOT reopens highways that were closed during spring flooding

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 175 west of Hallock and Highway 220 from Highway 11 to Marshall County Road 5. Water levels have receded in these areas.

Highways that remain closed include Highway 220 north of Oslo (260th St. NW to Marshall County Road 5), and Highway 317 from Highway 220 to the North Dakota border. The roads will reopen when water has receded and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

MnDOT cautions drivers to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout northwest Minnesota. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

