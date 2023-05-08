Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines

NEAR HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after a chase started in Cass County, went into Minnesota and then back to North Dakota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it started around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, May 8 near Horace on 45th St. S. and 110th Ave.

Authorities say they tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but it took off. The exact route the vehicle went into Minnesota and back is not confirmed at this time.

Eventually, authorities were able to stop the vehicle and they arrested one man.

No one else was in the vehicle and no property was damaged during the chase.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.