Mall of America adds new K9 to security team

Mall of America's newest K9 Dash
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Mall of America has officially named their new K9 puppy. Dash is the newest addition to the mall’s security team.

The Mall of America received more than 6,000 name submissions. The thousands of names were narrowed down to the top five – Archie, Dash, Ollie, Rosco, and Stanley. It was a close call, but ultimately, the public voted Dash as the winning name.

Dash made his way to Minnesota from Kentucky. He is a two-month-old Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix and has already begun his training. Dash will spend the next year training before hitting the Mall floors with his other K9 colleagues.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

