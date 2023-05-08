Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe's is saying thanks to moms with a sweet deal.(Mark J. Terrill | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day.

The company said as a thank you to moms everywhere, it will be giving away free 1-pint flowers, while supplies last.

In order to snag this deal, you must register for your free flowers beforehand, which you can do on Lowe’s website here. Registration for submissions will close May 12.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Arrest graphic
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Mall of America's newest K9 Dash
Mall of America adds new K9 to security team
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
A girl crawls under the train with her backpack.
As rail profits soar, blocked crossings force kids to crawl under trains to get to school
The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina