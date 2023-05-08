Fargo PD looks for missing 14-year-old girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says it’s asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

14-year-old Lilyaunna Jones was last seen in south Fargo on Thurs., May 4 at around 11 in the morning. She is 5′4″ and 165 lbs. Lilyaunna is said to have brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a grey t-shirt with red writing and a grey zip-up hoodie.

If you have any information on where she is, you’re asked to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660. You can also send in an anonymous tip by testing ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847-411.

