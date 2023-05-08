Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fargo PD ask for your help in finding missing 13-year-old

Tegan Gibree
Tegan Gibree(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says it’s asking for your help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tegan Gibree was last seen in south Fargo at around 11 am on Sunday, May 7. She is 5′5″, 100 lbs. and has brown eyes and red hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue pants. She also had a black backpack with her.

If you have any information on where she is, contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1405.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by texting ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847-411.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
Overnight pursuit in Cass County leads to Man’s arrest and multiple charges
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Busy interchange near Alexandria to close May 15
North Dakota schools receiving $5.93 million for mental health and security
Mall of America's newest K9 Dash
Mall of America adds new K9 to security team
NDT - Grace Lutherans Persuasive Writing Competition - May 8
Sandy’s Donuts selling creations designed by students