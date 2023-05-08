Fargo PD ask for your help in finding missing 13-year-old

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says it’s asking for your help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Tegan Gibree was last seen in south Fargo at around 11 am on Sunday, May 7. She is 5′5″, 100 lbs. and has brown eyes and red hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue pants. She also had a black backpack with her.

If you have any information on where she is, contact the Fargo Police Department at 701-241-1405.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by texting ‘FARGOPD’ and the tip to 847-411.

