Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Cass County starts work on 64th Avenue roundabout project

Cass County roundabout project
Cass County roundabout project(Cass County Highway Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Highway Department is starting phase one of the County Highway 17 project between 68th Avenue South and Deer Creek Parkway South in Fargo. County Highway 17 will be closed in that area from May 8 until August 18.

Phase one consists of constructing a roundabout at the intersection of 64th Avenue South and County Highway 17. The new roundabout will be a single lane roundabout, similar to the one located at 52nd Avenue South. The detour route will have drivers take 52nd or 76th Avenue South to 45th Street South.

Once the roundabout is completed, the next phase of construction will be replacing the existing bridge on County Highway 17 north of Riverdale Drive. The road will also be graded down to allow for improved vision and stopping sight distance.

The roundabout is expected to be complete by August 18. Phase two is planned to be complete by October 13.

More information and detour maps can be found here. If anyone has immediate questions regarding this project, contact the Highway Department at 701-298-2370.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-94 at the Red River Bridge between Fargo and Moorhead on Sunday, May 7.
UPDATE: Victim in deadly I-94 crash was local MMA fighter
Arrest graphic
Man arrested after chase across ND/MN state lines
The Minnesota state flag
Governor Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

NDT - Grace Lutherans Persuasive Writing Competition - May 8
Sandy’s Donuts selling creations designed by students
Noon News May 8 - Part 2
Noon News May 8 - Part 2
Mahnomen man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing foster kids - May 8
Mahnomen man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing foster kids - May 8
Cass County starts work on 64th Avenue roundabout project
Cass County starts work on 64th Avenue roundabout project