Cass County starts work on 64th Avenue roundabout project

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Highway Department is starting phase one of the County Highway 17 project between 68th Avenue South and Deer Creek Parkway South in Fargo. County Highway 17 will be closed in that area from May 8 until August 18.

Phase one consists of constructing a roundabout at the intersection of 64th Avenue South and County Highway 17. The new roundabout will be a single lane roundabout, similar to the one located at 52nd Avenue South. The detour route will have drivers take 52nd or 76th Avenue South to 45th Street South.

Once the roundabout is completed, the next phase of construction will be replacing the existing bridge on County Highway 17 north of Riverdale Drive. The road will also be graded down to allow for improved vision and stopping sight distance.

The roundabout is expected to be complete by August 18. Phase two is planned to be complete by October 13.

More information and detour maps can be found here. If anyone has immediate questions regarding this project, contact the Highway Department at 701-298-2370.

