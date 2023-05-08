Cooking with Cash Wa
Busy interchange near Alexandria to close May 15

MnDOT is building roundabouts in the area
Image depicting traffic cones
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with Douglas County, will begin construction at the Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria starting Monday, May 15.

The MnDOT will be constructing roundabouts at the eastbound and westbound ramps. The interchange will close to all traffic until construction is complete in mid-July.

The work will be isolated to the interchange ramps, so residents, businesses and visitors will always be able to access driveways and entrances on Highway 27 and County Roads 45/46 up to the work zone.

Depending on direction of travel, motorists will use I-94 as part of their detour route to/from Highway 27 or County Road 46:

  • To Highway 27 westbound: From I-94, use Exit 97 for Highway 114 south to Highway 27
  • To Alexandria or County Road 46: From I-94, use Exit 103 for Highway 29 north on Broadway and to County Road 46/34th Avenue.
  • To County Road 45: Take County Road 46/34th Avenue to Nevada Street and Latoka Lane SW

Michels Road & Stone, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $3.3 million MnDOT project at the eastbound I-94 and Highway 27 ramps. Central Specialties, Inc., is the prime contractor for the $2.9 million Douglas County project at the westbound I-94 and County Road 45/46 ramps.

You can visit the project website to learn more about the interchange improvement project, view detour maps, and to sign up for project email updates.

