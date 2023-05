WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo had a successful cleanup week last week.

During the annual event the city hauled 204 inert truck loads for 260 tons, 64 metal truck loads for 55 tons, and 36 garbage truck loads for 112 tons.

In total the city hauled 304 truckloads totaling 427 tons.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.