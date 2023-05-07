Portion of Camp Wilderness permanently protected through conservation easement

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An area of Boy Scout Camp Wilderness is now permanently protected, thanks to a partnership between the Minnesota Land Trust and the Northern Lights Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Fargo. The protected area includes more than 3,600 feet of natural shoreline on Bad Axe Lake and 219 acres of land and water near Park Rapids, Minnesota.

The groups say this habitat supports a diverse population of plant and animal species including the ecologically critical tullibee (aka “cisco”) in Bad Axe Lake and downstream Tullibee Refuge Lakes.

Permanently protecting this portion of Camp Wilderness also ensures that nature adventures remain accessible to youth for years to come, which the Minnesota Land Trust says is critical in a region of Minnesota that is losing more of its undeveloped and sensitive shorelands to the construction of vacation homes.

To date, the Minnesota Land Trust has helped protect 37 camps, nature centers and environmental learning centers (ELCs) across Minnesota, preserving 4,856 acres of natural land and over 37 miles of undeveloped shoreline.

Camp Wilderness is nestled in the heart of the Paul Bunyan State Forest in central Minnesota. The 2,400-acre camp has delivered an outdoor program which has been a highlight of the local Scouting experience since 1946.

“Environmental conservation has always been a part of the Scouting Program; it’s embedded in the Scout Oath and Law and codified in the Outdoor Code,” says Richard McCartney, Scout Executive of the Northern Lights Council. “We feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to demonstrate this value by protecting Camp Wilderness, an important resource the Council has used to teach outdoor ethics for over 75 years.”

The Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) provided support to complete this multi-year protection project. The county typically partners with landowners using easements and long-term forest stewardship plans (FSPs) which help ensure that both the landowner’s vision and conservation best practices are leveraged to realize the long-term vitality of shared local resources, community, and economy.

“Protecting Camp Wilderness and Bad Axe Lake, which is the headwaters of the Mantrap Chain of Lakes, is an important accomplishment that will ensure The Boy Scouts of America leave a visible local legacy of conservation,” said Crystal Mathisrud, Hubbard County SWCD District Manager.

Bad Axe Lake is home to a diverse population of fish species, including black crappie, largemouth bass, muskie, northern pike, smallmouth bass and walleye as well as tullibee, a smaller fish species that supports Minnesota’s large gamefish populations. According to the Minnesota DNR, tullibee numbers have declined about 60% over the last 30 years.

Lakes like Bad Axe are increasingly threatened by subdivision and development on and near their shores. This process reduces mature tree cover that helps cool the water below, weakens natural habitat and increases the flow of pollutants into waterways.

“Seventy-five percent is the magic number,” said Ruurd Schoolderman, Minnesota Land Trust Program Manager for this project. “Protecting at least seventy-five percent of the surrounding lands that direct water into Big Sand Lake ensures that the water will remain clean and cold enough for tullibee to survive even in a warming climate.”

